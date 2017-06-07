CBN injects $190m into Forex, opens up market

Relentless in its push to achieve convergence of rates in the interbank and Bureau de Change segments of the foreign exchange market, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Monday, June 5, 2017, injected another sum of $190 million into the inter-bank market. At Monday’s trading, the Bank offered the sum of $100,000,000 as wholesale […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

