CBN injects $190m into Forex, opens up market

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Relentless in its push to achieve convergence of rates in the interbank and Bureau de Change segments of the foreign exchange market, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Monday, June 5, 2017, injected another sum of $190 million into the inter-bank market. At Monday’s trading, the Bank offered the sum of $100,000,000 as wholesale […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

