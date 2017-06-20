CBN injects $195m into foreign exchange market

The Central Bank of Nigeria has injected 195 million dollars into the foreign exchange market, just days after, the apex bank injected 800 million dollars into the Interbank Foreign Exchange (FOREX) Market last week, the aim of these injections, is to help meet the requests of customers in the various segments of the market. In …

The post CBN injects $195m into foreign exchange market appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

