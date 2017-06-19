CBN injects $195m into foreign exchange market

Vanguard

Abuja – Following its 800 million dollars intervention in the inter-bank Foreign Exchange (FOREX) Market last week, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Monday, injected 195 million dollars into the market to meet the requests of customers in the …

CBN Injects $195m into Forex Market THISDAY Newspapers



all 4 news articles »