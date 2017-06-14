CBN Injects $418m Into Forex Market – CHANNELS TELEVISION
CHANNELS TELEVISION
CBN Injects $418m Into Forex Market
CHANNELS TELEVISION
CBN Boosts FX Supply With Additional $180 Million In its continued effort to further lift the Naira, the Central Bank on Tuesday injected another 418 million dollars into various segments of the forex market after it injected 413.5 million dollars on …
