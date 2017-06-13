Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

CBN injects $418m into forex market to give Naira a lift – Naija247news

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Naija247news

CBN injects $418m into forex market to give Naira a lift
Naija247news
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has confirmed the injection of another $418 million into various segments of the inter-bank Foreign Exchange (forex) market on Tuesday, a development that is set to give the Naira further lift in the market. This is
Nigeria shore up currency valueXinhua
*Naira appreciates to N364Nigeria Today

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.