Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

CBN Lifts Forex Market With $413.5m – The Whistler

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Whistler

CBN Lifts Forex Market With $413.5m
The Whistler
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has steadied its efforts to achieve convergence of rates at the foreign exchange market. In a statement on Monday by its Acting Director of Corporate Communications, Mr. Isaac Okorafor, the CBN announced the approval

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.