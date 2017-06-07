CBN moves to shore up forex earnings – Vanguard
CBN moves to shore up forex earnings
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed all exporters to strictly comply with the Foreign Exchange Manual, as it introduces Form NXP with a view to taking advantage of all exports in the push for increased foreign exchange earnings into the …
