CBN opens Forex window for airlines, oil marketers

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced a special market intervention for airline operators, oil marketers, and agricultural businesses to enable them clear a backlog of foreign exchange obligations. In a notice to lenders issued yesterday, the CBN said it planned to settle the bids through a combination of spot and short-term forward deals. […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

