CBN opens forex window for fuel marketers, airlines – Nigeria Today
|
Wetinhappen Magazine
|
CBN opens forex window for fuel marketers, airlines
Nigeria Today
Reprieve may have come the way of fuel marketers, airlines and agricultural businesses as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced a special market intervention to clear a backlog of foreign exchange obligations now due. Do you need a world …
Naira Appreciates to N363 Against Dollar After CBN Intervention
CBN injects $190m into Forex market, opens up market
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!