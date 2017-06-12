CBN to sell N1.24tr Treasury Bills in three months – The Nation Newspaper

Pages Navigation Menu

CBN to sell N1.24tr Treasury Bills in three months
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) plans to sell N1.24 trillion ($4.1 billion) worth of treasury bills (T-bills) from June 15 to August 31, the regulator's debt calendar for the third quarter has shown. The bank aims to auction N226.64 billion in 91-day
