CBN to support Micro finance banks

The Central Bank of Nigeria has promised to invest in some microfinance banks across the country and build their capacity to provide housing finance to aspiring homeowners. According to the CBN, the initiative, which falls under the ‘My Own Home’ campaign of the Federal Government, is aimed at addressing the housing needs of people who …

The post CBN to support Micro finance banks appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

