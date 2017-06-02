CBS restructures, closes down TVC News Africa – Guardian (blog)
CBS restructures, closes down TVC News Africa
Guardian (blog)
Continental Broadcasting Services Limited (CBS), owners of Television Continental (TVC) and Radio Continental has closed down its TVC News Africa arm. The winding down of the channel will allow it concentrate on its core channels consisting of TVC …
