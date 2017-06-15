CCT acquits Saraki of false assets declaration charge

Senate President Bukola Saraki was yesterday at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) cleared of the false assets declaration charge preferred against him.

Upholding Saraki’s “no-case submission”, the tribunal said the prosecution failed to discharge the burden of proof placed on it under the law.

In a unanimous ruling, the two-man tribunal held that the defence discredited the prosecution’s evidence during cross-examination.

In his lead ruling, CCT Chairman Justice Danladi Yakubu Umar said the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case against Saraki to warrant his being called to defend himself.

Umar faulted the evidence of the third prosecution witness, Samuel Madojemu (Head of Investigation at the Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB) that he received oral instructions to join a team from other agencies to investigate Saraki.

In a swift reaction, Sarki described his acquittal as a vindication.

Madojemu’s evidence that the report of the investigation team comprising men of the Economic and Financial Commission (EFCC), Department of State Services (DSS) and CCB was made orally could not be relied upon to sustain the charges against Saraki, the tribunal chairman said.

Such a team of investigators, Umar declared, was not known to law.

He said Madojemu was unhelpful to the prosecution when he (Madojemu) claimed that all information in the affidavit in support of the 18-count charge was based on information supplied to him by an undisclosed team of investigators.

Umar said what the EFCC tendered before the tribunal was more of a product of intelligence gathering than of conventional investigation.

According to him, it is wrong of the investigators not to have invited the defendant to make a statement so that the truth can be unearthed as it relates to the allegations against him and the discrepancies noticed in his assets declaration forms.

Umar said: “From the simple analysis of the evidence of the prosecution, we find it difficult to accept the seriousness of the witnesses. All the evidence was so discredited, unreliable that no reasonable court will attach probate value to them.

“Since the essential ingredients of all the charges were not proved as required by law, this tribunal has no option to discharge and acquit the defendant in view of the manifestly unreliable evidence of the prosecution witnesses.”

Concurring with the ruling, the tribunal’s sole member, Williams Atedze Agwadza, said: “The formulation of the 18-count charge was based on the affidavit-evidence of Mr. Madojemu of the CCB.

“His testimony and affidavit evidence later became an affliction and an epidemic that befell the prosecution because they were based on mere hearsays”

Agwadza said Madojemu’s affidavit-evidence was inadmissble under Sections 37, 38 and 126 of the Evidence Act.

He said the team referred to by Madojemu comprising operatives of the EFCC, DSS and CCB is unknown to law.

He added that the team has no constitutional or statutory backing to have done what it did.

The prosecution, Agwadza said, failed to produce material evidence including the defendant’s statement and the original copies of his assets declaration forms.

He noted: “Evidence to establish an offence must be such that has probate value. Another fatal error on the part of the complainant was the failure to obtain the statement of the defendant.”

The prosecution, he said, failed to call vital witnesses to “effectively link the defendant to the offences charged”.

Agwadza noted that while the prosecution alleged that Saraki was earning salary from the Kwara State government even as a Senator, it (prosecution) failed to call the state’s Accountant-General to prove that allegation.

In criminal prosecution, he said, the onus was on the prosecution to prove its case, adding that where it fails in that duty, the defence could not be called to prove its innocence.

“My humble conclusion is that the defendant in this case has no case to answer and he is accordingly discharged and acquitted,” Agwadza said.

