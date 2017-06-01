CCT Judge condemns FG, states for buying vehicles for politicians
Hon. Justice Agwadza William Atedze of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) on Wednesday criticised federal and state governments’ use of public funds to buy vehicles for politicians. “This should not be happening; public funds should be used for projects and to meet other desires of the masses”, he said at launch of Socio-Economic Rights […]
