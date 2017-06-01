Pages Navigation Menu

CCT Judge condemns FG, states for buying vehicles for politicians

Hon. Justice Agwadza William Atedze of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) on Wednesday criticised federal and state governments’ use of public funds to buy vehicles for politicians. “This should not be happening; public funds should be used for projects and to meet other desires of the masses”, he said at launch of Socio-Economic Rights […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

