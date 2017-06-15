CCT judgment: Saraki denies bribing Danladi Umar with $2 million

Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki has denied reports that he bribed Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, Danladi Umar to the tune of $2 million to obtain victory in his ruling yesterday. Recall that the Code of Conduct Tribunal sitting in Abuja on Wednesday ruled that Saraki has no case to answer in […]

CCT judgment: Saraki denies bribing Danladi Umar with $2 million

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

