CCT judgment: Saraki denies bribing Danladi Umar with $2 million

Posted on Jun 15, 2017

Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki has denied reports that he bribed Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, Danladi Umar to the tune of $2 million to obtain victory in his ruling yesterday. Recall that the Code of Conduct Tribunal sitting in Abuja on Wednesday ruled that Saraki has no case to answer in […]

