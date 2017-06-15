Pages Navigation Menu

CCT: “My vindication calls for celebration…. I harbour no grudge against anyone” – Saraki

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The President of the Senate Dr Bukola Saraki has described his almost two years long trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) as a torturous one. Saraki in an official statement on his acquittal by the tribunal said that although he went through a crucible trial, he harboured no grudge for anyone despite the […]

