Cde Chinx burial set for today – NewsDay

Posted on Jun 23, 2017


Cde Chinx burial set for today
THE family of the late liberation war hero, Dickson Chingaira, affectionately known as Cde Chinx, has snubbed the Harare Provincial Heroes' Acre, opting to bury the musician at the privately-run Glen Forest Cemetery on the outskirts of the city today.
