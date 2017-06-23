Cde Chinx burial set for today – NewsDay
NewsDay
Cde Chinx burial set for today
NewsDay
THE family of the late liberation war hero, Dickson Chingaira, affectionately known as Cde Chinx, has snubbed the Harare Provincial Heroes' Acre, opting to bury the musician at the privately-run Glen Forest Cemetery on the outskirts of the city today.
