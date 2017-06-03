Celebrities React To Dammy Krane’s Arrest In Miami, USA As Bail Condition Surfaces

Following the reported arrest of Nigerian singer, Dammy Krane over alleged involvement in grand theft, credit card fraud and impersonation, there have been several reactions in the media by fans and celebrities. Davido’s Hypeman, Special Spesh took to his social media page to show support for the Nigerian singer in his hard times noting that…

The post Celebrities React To Dammy Krane’s Arrest In Miami, USA As Bail Condition Surfaces appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

