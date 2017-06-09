Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Happy birthday Tonto Dikeh! – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Happy birthday Tonto Dikeh!
NAIJ.COM
Popular and controversial actress Tonto Dikeh turns 32 today June 9, 2017 and to celebrate, the mum of one released some absolutely beautiful photos. Tonto has had what could be described as a topsy-turvy year. Recall that her marriage to her now …
Celebrity Birthdays : D'banj, Tonto Dikeh, Basorge Tariah Jr are a year older todayPulse Nigeria
Hot Mama! Tonto Dikeh Shares Gorgeous Birthday PhotosBellaNaija
Tonto Dikeh's Estranged Husband Celebrates Her BirthdayP.M. News

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.