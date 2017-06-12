Centre for N-Delta Studies urges transparency in oil industry

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA—Centre for Niger Delta Studies, CNDS, of the Niger Delta University, Bayelsa State, has bemoaned the prevalence of corruption in the oil and gas industry, calling for increased transparency and accountability in the sector.

Director of CNDS, Dr Abaraye Sunday, made the call while declaring open a roundtable on Strengthening Citizens’ Demand for Accountability and Transparency in Governance and the Oil Industry, in collaboration with the National Coalition on Gas Flaring and Oil Spills in the Niger Delta, NACGOND.

He called on state Houses of Assembly in the Niger Delta region to strengthen citizens’ demand for accountability in governance and the oil industry through laws and legislations that will make the multinationals more accountable to the people,

In a communiqué at the end of the round table, participants resolved that accountability should be demanded for the pollution and destruction of the environment which in turn poses great threat to the health of the people.

“Corruption is a major challenge in the demand for accountability and transparency from the government and the oil industry and as such, participants recommend a strong, consistent, focused and sincere fight against corruption in the public sector and in the activities of the oil multinationals.

“In demanding for accountability, citizens should first and foremost be accountable to themselves and be responsible for their actions as demand for accountability begins with the individual,” the communiqué stated.

The post Centre for N-Delta Studies urges transparency in oil industry appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

