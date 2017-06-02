Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Champions League: UEFA explains why matches will not be moved to weekends – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


BellaNaija

Champions League: UEFA explains why matches will not be moved to weekends
Daily Post Nigeria
UEFA president, Aleksander Ceferin, has insisted that Champions League knockout matches, will not be played on weekends. There have been speculations that from 2021, the quarter-final stage of the competition onwards could be switched to weekends.
Heineken to Celebrate 2016/2017 UCL Final with Exclusive VVIP Treat for Football Fans | Tomorrow, June 3rdBellaNaija
How to watch Real Madrid vs. Juventus in UEFA Champions League final SaturdayWashington Post
MOOV and BT Sport Choose ChyronHego's LyricX and HX Platforms for UHD Broadcast of UEFA Champions League …PR Web (press release)
SportsBusiness Daily (subscription)
all 12 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.