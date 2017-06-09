Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Champions Trophy: Bangladesh produce a record stand to knock New Zealand out – BBC Sport

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


BBC Sport

Champions Trophy: Bangladesh produce a record stand to knock New Zealand out
BBC Sport
Bangladesh produced a historic batting performance to beat New Zealand by five wickets and keep their Champions Trophy hopes alive in Cardiff. Tim Southee's brilliant opening spell reduced Bangladesh to 12-3 after the Black Caps made an …
Bangladesh send Black Caps tumbling out of Champions Trophy with stunning chaseStuff.co.nz
Smith's focus on England despite Oz pay rowSport24
Shakib-Mahmudullah duet pulls off Bangladesh's stunning heistCricbuzz
Times of India –New Zealand Herald –cricket.com.au –India Today
all 256 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.