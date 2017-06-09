Champions Trophy: Bangladesh produce a record stand to knock New Zealand out – BBC Sport
BBC Sport
Champions Trophy: Bangladesh produce a record stand to knock New Zealand out
BBC Sport
Bangladesh produced a historic batting performance to beat New Zealand by five wickets and keep their Champions Trophy hopes alive in Cardiff. Tim Southee's brilliant opening spell reduced Bangladesh to 12-3 after the Black Caps made an …
Bangladesh send Black Caps tumbling out of Champions Trophy with stunning chase
Smith's focus on England despite Oz pay row
Shakib-Mahmudullah duet pulls off Bangladesh's stunning heist
