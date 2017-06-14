Chaos as Gusau wins AFN Election – Nigeria Today
Nigeria Today
Chaos as Gusau wins AFN Election
Athletics Federation of Nigeria Board membership elections concluded yesterday at the National Stadium Abuja were marred by protests and fisticuffs, even as Ibrahim Gusau emerged as president. Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read.
