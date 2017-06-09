Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chaos in Kaduna After Soldier Allegedly Shoots Boy in Front of Military School

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A boy was shot dead in Kaduna, in front of Command Secondary School, Command Junction, by Sabo Express Bus-Stop, Kaduna. The boy, identified as Sunny, was said to be packing sand inside a gutter when the soldier ordered him to stop. The boy was said to have pleaded with the soldier and upon refusal had advanced toward the soldier […]

The post Chaos in Kaduna After Soldier Allegedly Shoots Boy in Front of Military School appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.