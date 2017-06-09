Chaos in Kaduna After Soldier Allegedly Shoots Boy in Front of Military School

A boy was shot dead in Kaduna, in front of Command Secondary School, Command Junction, by Sabo Express Bus-Stop, Kaduna. The boy, identified as Sunny, was said to be packing sand inside a gutter when the soldier ordered him to stop. The boy was said to have pleaded with the soldier and upon refusal had advanced toward the soldier […]

