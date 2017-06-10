Pages Navigation Menu

Check Out The Amount Bobrisky Is Set To Charge Fans To View His Snaps

King of Snapchat in Nigeria, Bobrisky is set to charge fans who view his Snapchat stories 10k from August 15th, two weeks to his next birthday. He revealed this on his Snapchat, See below…. Source: Snapchat

