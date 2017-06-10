Check Out The Amount Bobrisky Is Set To Charge Fans To View His Snaps

King of Snapchat in Nigeria, Bobrisky is set to charge fans who view his Snapchat stories 10k from August 15th, two weeks to his next birthday. He revealed this on his Snapchat, See below…. Source: Snapchat

The post Check Out The Amount Bobrisky Is Set To Charge Fans To View His Snaps appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

