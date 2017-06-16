Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Check Out These Lovely Photos Of Timi Dakolo and His Beautiful Wife

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Timi Dakolo and his wife Busola have only been married five years yet they are one of the best couple goals for most Nigerian celebrities and Nigerians. The couple met in church in 2010 and two years later, they got married. Also, features his wife in all his music videos.

The post Check Out These Lovely Photos Of Timi Dakolo and His Beautiful Wife appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.