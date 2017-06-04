Check Out What Superstar Majek Fashek Loses Interest In – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Check Out What Superstar Majek Fashek Loses Interest In
Information Nigeria
Legendary singer, Majekodunmi Fasheke, aka Majek Fashek, has had a colourful career that was interrupted by drug abuse. Also known as The Rainmaker, he tells TOFARATI IGE about his future plans. What major change would we be seeing in Majek …
Majek Fashek claims he's born again, says he's done with drugs, alcohol, women
N100m Lawsuit: I have Decided to leave Timi Dakolo Alone – Majek Fashek
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!