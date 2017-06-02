Checkout Nigeria’s Position On New FIFA Ranking List

The status of Nigeria in world football has improved according to the postulations of the FIFA ranking recently released. The Super Eagles of Nigeria moved up two places to 38th position on the latest FIFA world football ranking released on Thursday. The Super Eagles, who were ranked 40th in the world and 5th in Africa …

The post Checkout Nigeria’s Position On New FIFA Ranking List appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

