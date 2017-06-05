Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Cheick Tiote: Former Newcastle United midfielder dies after collapsing in training – BBC Sport

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


BBC Sport

Cheick Tiote: Former Newcastle United midfielder dies after collapsing in training
BBC Sport
Former Newcastle United midfielder Cheick Tiote has died aged 30 after collapsing during training in China, a spokesman for the player has announced. In his seven years at United the Ivory Coast player made over 150 appearances, including three last …
Cheick Tioté, former Newcastle and Ivory Coast midfielder, dies aged 30The Guardian
Cheick Tiote dies aged just 30 after collapsing in training with Chinese Super League sideTelegraph.co.uk
Cheick Tiote tributes: Football remembers ex-Newcastle manDaily Mail
Express.co.uk –Mirror.co.uk –The Independent –Daily Star
all 107 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.