Cheick Tiote: Former Newcastle United midfielder dies after collapsing in training
BBC Sport
Cheick Tiote: Former Newcastle United midfielder dies after collapsing in training
BBC Sport
Former Newcastle United midfielder Cheick Tiote has died aged 30 after collapsing during training in China, a spokesman for the player has announced. In his seven years at United the Ivory Coast player made over 150 appearances, including three last …
