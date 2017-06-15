Cheick Tiote’s Remains Flown Back to Ivory Coast for Burial

Cheick Tiote‘s body has been flown back to Ivory Coast where a private funeral for the Beijing Enterprises midfielder will take place. Tiote, who was part of the Ivory Coast squad that won the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, collapsed and died during a training session with his Chinese club last week. A memorial service […]

