Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chelsea boss resigns over Grenfell Tower tragedy

Posted on Jun 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The chief executive of Kensington and Chelsea council, Nicholas Holgate has resigned from his position. This followed criticism over response to the Grenfell Tower fire disaster. Holgate stepped down saying it would have been a “distraction” if he had stayed in his post after the “heart-breaking tragedy,” which left at least 79 feared dead. In […]

Chelsea boss resigns over Grenfell Tower tragedy

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.