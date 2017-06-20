Pages Navigation Menu

Chelsea confident of Lukaku, Bakayoko deal

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

CHELSEA are confident about signing Romelu Lukaku and Tiemoue Bakayoko this summer.Antonio Conte is keen to make big signings after landing the Premier League title. Conte is looking for around six new players at Stamford Bridge and could ship as many out with Diego Costa on his axe list. The Blues boss has identified Everton […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

