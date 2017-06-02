Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chelsea got over £150m in Premier League record pay-out – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Chelsea got over £150m in Premier League record pay-out
Vanguard
English champions Chelsea received a record Premier League pay-out of more than £150 million ($190 million, 172 million euros) this season, nearly £60 million more than their predecessors Leicester, after new TV deals came into force. The broadcast …
Are Premier League defences in the mood to tighten up?SkySports
Premier League wage bills: 15 clubs among the 25 biggest in the worldDaily Star
Chelsea banked £151m for winning titleESPN FC
Goal.com –South China Morning Post –90min –Huddersfield Examiner
all 75 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.