Chelsea got over £150m in Premier League record pay-out – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Chelsea got over £150m in Premier League record pay-out
Vanguard
English champions Chelsea received a record Premier League pay-out of more than £150 million ($190 million, 172 million euros) this season, nearly £60 million more than their predecessors Leicester, after new TV deals came into force. The broadcast …
Are Premier League defences in the mood to tighten up?
Premier League wage bills: 15 clubs among the 25 biggest in the world
Chelsea banked £151m for winning title
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!