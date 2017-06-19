Chelsea join race to sign Juventus wantaway Dani Alves? Transfer news from Tuesday’s papers – Mirror.co.uk
Chelsea join race to sign Juventus wantaway Dani Alves? Transfer news from Tuesday's papers
Dani Alves has told Juventus he wants to leave this summer – with Chelsea joining Manchester City in the race for the defender. The Blues have emerged as another possible location for the Brazil international – with Antonio Conte keen to sign a new …
Aubameyang, Dani Alves draw Man City interest; Chelsea ready to spend
Brazil defender looks to force Juventus exit amid Chelsea link – report
Alves tells Juventus he wants to end contract
