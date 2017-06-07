Chelsea makes £34.7m offer for Alex Sandro

Chelsea have made a £34.7million offer for Juventus defender Alex Sandro, reports claim.

Sandro had an impressive season for Juventus as they won Serie A and the Coppa Italia but were beaten by Real Madrid in the Champions League final last weekend.

The 26-year-old was signed by Max Allegri in 2015 and is crucial to their wing-back system with Dani Alves on the right side.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte plays an identical system with Marcos Alonso as his left wing-back and the Spaniard was one of his best performers as the Blues won the Premier League.

According to Italian outlet La Stampa, Conte met with Sandro’s agent on Sunday to discuss the deal.

Chelsea have made a £34.7m (40m euros) bid but Juventus want £43.4m (50m euros).

Last month, captain John Terry who is leaving Chelsea, stressed the need for Conte to be backed in the transfer market.

He said: “Manchester City have already made one big signing, so we need to act fast and I am sure the club will. Everyone needs to keep raising the bar.

“We can push on. Clearly, we have to keep improving year after year. I’ve seen that you can’t stand still in the transfer market. I am sure we’ll do the same, the manager stressed that.

“This team is a great group and seeing it from a different perspective, from my point of view this year, certain people stood up to the plate, like they did after half-time against Arsenal and in other big matches when we’ve been losing.

“Not playing in the Champions League was big for us this year, but that can be the attraction of signing bigger and better players as well.”

