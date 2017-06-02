Pages Navigation Menu

Chelsea News: Eden Hazard to snub Real Madrid for Blues stay – Daily Star

Daily Star

Chelsea News: Eden Hazard to snub Real Madrid for Blues stay
The Belgium international has been heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this season. Real Madrid are chasing the 26-year-old, with Zinedine Zidane keen to make a marquee summer signing. Hazard had a fine season under Antonio Conte, …
Eden Hazard insists he will stay at Chelsea for two yearsDaily Mail
Eden Hazard to Real Madrid: Chelsea star makes big claim about his futureExpress.co.uk
Eden Hazard intends to stay with Chelsea for a "couple of years" despite Real Madrid linksMirror.co.uk
Sports Mole –360Nobs.com –Metro –Tribal Football
all 53 news articles »

