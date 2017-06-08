Chelsea offer Nemanja Matic in cash-plus-player deal for Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci – International Business Times UK
Blues target Bonucci after being put off by Southampton's asking price for Virgil van Dijk. Karthick Arvinth. By Karthick Arvinth. June 8, 2017 09:50 BST. Nemanja Matic Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is prepared to let Nemanja Matic leave in the summerReuters.
