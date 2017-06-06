Chelsea Striker Tammy Abraham Close To joining Newcastle

Newcastle are closing in on the season-long loan signing of Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham.

A deal for the 19-year-old striker is to be completed in the next few days, barring any late hitches.

Brighton have also been keen on acquiring the services of the England U21 striker, who scored 26 goals on-loan at Bristol City last season.

Chelsea have been keen for assurances that Tammy Abraham will feature regularly for his next loan club.

Abraham would become Rafa Benitez’s second signing of the summer, after the permanent capture of Christian Atsu for £6.2m – also from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

If Abraham did move to Newcastle he would be in competition with Dwight Gayle to lead the line.

