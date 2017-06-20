Pages Navigation Menu

Chelsea target Arsenal midfielder, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Arsenal and England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, might be heading out of the Emirates before the start of the 2017/18 season as Chelsea have joined Liverpool and Manchester City to get the signature of the midfielder,  according to Skysports. Manager Arsene Wenger has previously suggested he is keen to agree a longer deal for the 23-year old, …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

