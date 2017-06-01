Real Madrid offer Eden Hazard mega deal for him to dump Chelsea – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Real Madrid offer Eden Hazard mega deal for him to dump Chelsea
NAIJ.COM
Spanish champions Real Madrid are reportedly ready to break the world transfer record for them to land Chelsea star Eden Hazard this summer. Hazard has been the top transfer target for Real Madrid since January 2017, and Zinedine Zidane's side are now …
Transfer Gossip: Hazard, De Gea, Bakayoko
Reports: Real Madrid to make £100 million bid for Premier League superstar
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!