Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chelsea transfer news: The latest & LIVE player rumours from Stamford Bridge – Goal.com

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Goal.com

Chelsea transfer news: The latest & LIVE player rumours from Stamford Bridge
Goal.com
Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic is interested in a reunion with his former manager Jose Mourinho at Manchester United, according to The Sun. Matic is one of the options Mourinho is considering for the defensive midfield role at Old Trafford and the …
Conte set to become highest-paid manager in Chelsea's historyDaily Post Nigeria
Antonio Conte Chelsea transfer plans: Leonardo Bonucci and Jerome Boateng eyedDaily Star
Joe Cole: Antonio Conte helped reinvent Chelsea – 'He put together a top side'Evening Standard
Vanguard –International Business Times UK –Express.co.uk –Telegraph.co.uk
all 125 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.