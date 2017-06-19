Pages Navigation Menu

Chelsea’s Hazard plays down transfer rumours

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Football, Sports

Midfielder Eden Hazard tried to play down speculations that he is about to move away from Stamford Bridge by describing how settled he feels with his Chelsea “family”. The Belgium international scored 17 goals and provided five assists to help Chelsea win the Premier League title and reach the FA Cup final last season. Media reports have linked the playmaker, who joined Chelsea in 2012, with a big money move to Spanish champions Real Madrid, but Hazard said he feels at home at Stamford Bridge.

