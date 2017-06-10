Chibok: FG allegedly denies BBOG members access to 106 girls

The Federal Government has allegedly denied members of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group access to the 106 rescued Chibok girls four weeks after 82 of them were released by the Boko Haram insurgents. This was made known to the media in Abuja by members of the group’s strategic team. Speaking on behalf of […]

Chibok: FG allegedly denies BBOG members access to 106 girls

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

