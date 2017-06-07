Chibok girls: ActionAid tasks FG on trained trauma specialists
FOLLOWING the recent release of 82 Chibok school girls by Boko Haram to the Nigerian government, the Board Chairperson, ActionAid Nigeria, Professor Patricia Donli, has tasked the federal government on the need for trained trauma specialists to provide psycho-support for the recently released girls. Professor Donli said this in Abuja at a press briefing on […]
