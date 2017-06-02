Chidinma Ekile Covers May Edition Of Vibe.ng Magazine

Nigerian Singer/Songwriter, Chidinma Ekile, also known as Miss. Kedike graced the cover for the May edition of Vibe.ng’s digital cover.

After being shot into the spotlight from being a contestant on MTN’s Project Fame, Chidinma talks about how fame has changed her, her life before Project fame, and future plans.

She also gave an exclusive gist into her relationships with Flavour and Lynxx.

