Chidoka advocates new charter for Nigerian youths

By Clifford Ndujihe

FORMER Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, and immediate past Minister of Aviation, Chief Osita Chidoka has stressed the need for a new charter for Nigeria that would inculcate the spirit of nationalism among Nigerian youths.

Chidoka made the call while delivering a lecture at the ‘Youth Governance Dialogue’, an annual one day conference organized by the Youth Development Centre, an arm of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, OOPL.

Decrying what he described as the absence of national philosophy within the polity, Chidoka, who spoke on the topic: “Towards a Guiding Political Philosophy for a Democratic Nigeria,” said there is need for leaders to pass on the right values to successive generations.

“Our national aspirations should inspire the next generation and provide them with the existential meaning of Nigeria; a meaning that transcends geography, natural resources and ethnicity. To grow Nigeria, we must build a society that harnesses human resources, provides equal opportunities and develops capacity for innovation”, he said.

According to Chidoka, the leadership question remains key in the search for answers to Nigeria’s political problems. “Many have argued that the trouble with Nigeria is leadership.Some insist that the absence of ideology is at the root of our political crisis. In all the views, the constant is the agreement that there is trouble with Nigeria. The leadership question is key”, he stated.

Chidoka encouragedthe youths to take a stand on critical national issues such as fiscal federalism, revenue derivation and sharing, size of government and its role in the economy. “Do not let any political party or aspirant deceive you with promises of building bridges where there is no river. Insist that the existential questions confronting our nation must be answered by those who seek to lead us,” he admonished.

The post Chidoka advocates new charter for Nigerian youths appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

