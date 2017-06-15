Chidoka Dumps PDP, Declares Anambra Guber Ambition on UPP Platform

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Former Minister of Aviation, Chief Osita Chidoka, has wednesday joined United Progressives Party (UPP) and declared his aspiration for the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State.

He also led thousands of Obosi indigenes to the party.

Chidoka who was accompanied to Obosi ward 1 in Idemili North Local Government Area to register with UPP by a number of his followers, said he joined the party to bring good governance to the state.

Speaking shortly after he was issued his membership card by the state Chairman of UPP, Dr. Sylvester Igwilo, the former minister said he would run a government that would not generate internal revenue by taxing the poor.

“We would generate money for the state not by taxing the poor traders in the market, the kind of government we will run is not that which will fund party activities and others with the state resources.

“Anambra money would be spent on Anambra people not generating money from the poor in the name of internally generated revenue.”

The governorship aspirant said he joined UPP from PDP because he is not afraid of being in opposition party as those running to the All Progressives Congress (APC) because they want to align with the powers that be.

He described UPP as a party that is freely subscribed to by all, while lauding the party for their commitment to restructuring of the country.

“Ndigbo must reach the zenith in this country. Through UPP, we shall demand equity in the Nigeria project because we are equal stakeholders in the project.”

The guber aspirant said he has no political godfather but was depending on Anambra people for his aspiration, while charging them to make their token donation to his governorship project.

While commenting on the perceived zoning arrangement in the state, Chidoka said zoning has always deprived the people of the first brains in an election pointing out that Anambra people should count themselves lucky for having an array from all the geopolitical zones who are fit for governorship.

On his relationship with the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, the former minister said he was never a part of the group but added that he believes that Igbo should get equal treatment like every other persons from the northern and western parts of Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

