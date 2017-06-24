Chief of Naval Staff commends progress in DICON

By Emma Nnadozie

THE Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, has lauded the efforts of the Director General, Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria, Major General Bamidele Ogunkale and his management staff, in steering the ship of the Corporation in the right direction in terms of making the nation self sufficient in the production of arms and ammunitions, stressing that he was quite delighted with the progress report emanating from the industry.

He stated this when the Director General, DICON, paid him a courtesy visit in his office at the Navy Headquarters, Abuja. He noted that the current effort of DICON to build a Primer Cap factory, a major component needed for complete production of ammunition at Kachia was a laudable project worthy of commendation adding that when the project was completed and production starts in full blast, it will no doubt boost military operations across the country.

“The current dwindling or scarce resources from the Federal Government, coupled with the overt or covert animosity from other nations within the global community, makes it more imperative for us to look inward for urgent solution to our ordnance needs.”

The CNS, who thanked the DICON boss for a detailed brief about the current activities of the only Defence Industry in West African sub-region, said he had been well informed, stressing that the ammunitions produced when the Primer Cap Factory must have been completed, will serve the interest of the Armed Forces and even other Security Agencies. He promised that the Nigerian Navy would collaborate with the Corporation as one of the major stakeholders.

Earlier, the DICON boss, Maj Gen Ogunkale said that he took the bull by the horn when he assumed office to vigorously pursue the project of the Primer Cap Factory with the aim of making the nation self sufficient in terms of production of various caliber of ammunitions.

