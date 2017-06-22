Children with disability need care – Ambode’s aide

By Chris Onuoha

Special Adviser to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on Social Development, Dr. Joyce Onafowokan has said that the ability in disability can be made possible through proper caring.

Speaking yesterday during a visit to Vanguard office, Dr. Onafowokan said that her office has the governor’s backing to address issues of disability in Lagos State.

She said; “Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode has directed the Ministry of Social Development to put a system in place that will address the issues of people living with disability in the state especially the children with cerebral palsy, Down syndrome and autism to maximize their potentials.”

Dr. Onafowokan, who disclosed that the ministry will be working with Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, to achieve this initiative through data gathering and housing within the state said: “A disable child is not a punishment from government, mother or anyone.

