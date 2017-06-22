Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Children with disability need care – Ambode’s aide

Posted on Jun 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Chris Onuoha

Special Adviser to  Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on Social Development, Dr. Joyce Onafowokan  has said that the ability in disability  can be made possible through proper caring.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Speaking yesterday during a visit to Vanguard office, Dr. Onafowokan said that her office has the governor’s backing  to address issues of disability in Lagos State.

Governor Ambode of Lagos State

She said; “Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode has directed the Ministry of Social Development to put a system in place that will address the issues of people living with disability in the state especially the children with cerebral palsy, Down syndrome and autism to maximize their potentials.”

Dr. Onafowokan, who disclosed that the ministry will be working with Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, to achieve this initiative through data gathering and housing within the state said: “A disable child is not a punishment from government, mother or anyone.

The post Children with disability need care – Ambode’s aide appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.