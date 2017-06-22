Chile’s high-energy tactics work but do they have the legs to keep going? – ESPN FC (blog)
Chile's high-energy tactics work but do they have the legs to keep going?
Steve Nicol and Shaka Hislop break down what stood out for them in Germany's 1-1 draw with Chile. Reigning world champions Germany can afford to play fast and loose with the Confederations Cup. Their first team players are already overflowing with big …
